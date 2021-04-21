Tim McGraw Caught Another Fish in the Bahamas

✖

Tim McGraw is back in the Bahamas, and the country star used Instagram this week to show off his latest catch. The singer used his account to give fans serious vacation envy, posting a shot of himself and a friend standing on a dock in front of turquoise water and a clear blue sky, both men holding large salmon-colored fish out to the camera.

"Nice hog fish. Pole spear free dive shot at 44 ft down," he wrote. Tyler Hubbard commented, "I gotta come try that. McGraw is an avid spearfisher and often shares photos of his hauls with fans on Instagram, though they're more often focused on his abs than the fish in his hands. McGraw and wife Faith Hill are frequent visitors to the Bahamas, where they own a private island, which is known as L’île d’Anges. The nearly 20-acre property was put up for sale earlier this year for $35 million.

The expansive property features a main home, two outdoor yurts and nearly 6,000 square feet of staff housing, engineering facilities and mechanical storage. The superstar couple purchased the island in 2003, eventually moving in nine years later after doing extensive work on the property.

"We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else. We basically had to build a little town," Hill told Architectural Digest in 2017, calling the project "massive" and "intense." "Water. Electricity," McGraw pointed out. "You don’t quite put all that together at first."

Along with documenting his fishing trips, McGraw has also been busy using his social media accounts to promote the deluxe version of his album Here on Earth, which arrived this month and features six new songs. On Tuesday, posted a video of himself discussing the story behind the new track "Truth Is," which was written by Jennifer Hanson, Newton North and Pete Good.

"It's a story about a guy who has lost his girlfriend, she's left him and he's going out. You know all the relationships that you build up as a couple through a long time of dating or a long time of being married," he says. "When that relationship falls apart, you start looking at all the other relationships that are involved in that relationship." He added in his caption, "I had this sonic vision of what I wanted this record to sound like when we went into the studio, and this song really nailed exactly what I wanted."