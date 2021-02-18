✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have spent a large amount of time at their home in the Bahamas over the years, but the country stars are now selling their private island, which is known as L’île d’Anges. The nearly 20-acre property is on the market for $35 million and features a main home, two outdoor yurts and nearly 6,000 square feet of staff housing, engineering facilities and mechanical storage.

The New York Post reports that it is unclear whether the property still belongs to McGraw and Hill, though it does not appear to have gone to another owner since the couple purchased it in 2003. Also known as Goat Cay, the island features nearly 1.3 miles of ocean frontage, including two white sand beaches and a private dock. Its listing shares that the main residence is at a high point in the centre of the island and has "the most spectacular panoramic views" as well as whitewashed walls, an internal courtyard and an observation tower. The house is made up of eight individual "pods" connected by covered verandas and passageways and features a main bedroom suite and three additional suites, one of which was designed as a large children's bedroom.

"Since Tim and Faith are recently empty nesters, they weren’t getting to spend as much time at the island as a family as they had for many years and instead are spending time visiting their daughters," a source told Entertainment Tonight. The couple shares three daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

After purchasing the island in 2003, McGraw and Hill moved in nine years later following extensive building work on the island. "We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else. We basically had to build a little town," Hill told Architectural Digest in 2017, calling the project "massive" and "intense." "Water. Electricity," McGraw pointed out. "You don’t quite put all that together at first."

While the home was being built, McGraw, Hill, and their daughters stayed in the yurts, which Hill described as "like camping." "The kids loved it," McGraw recalled. The finished product turned out to be an island paradise in which every room is a separate but connected building, done almost completely in white save for a handful of ocean-colored accents and "organic" touches.

"We wanted to feel connected to the outside," Hill explained. "When the breeze comes through the room, it's just life-changing." Her husband added that they "wanted it set up so that when we brought people down, they'd get the same feeling that we got when we first came." "The same reaction to the pristineness of it, to how relaxed it feels," he shared. "The house is functional, but it really blends into the environment."