Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Were the Cutest Part of the CMA Awards Red Carpet

Thomas Rhett attended the CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville with three special guests — his wife, Lauren Akins, and their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James.

The family of four was decked out in Dolce & Gabbana, with Rhett in a white dotted black suit, 3-year-old Willa Gray in a gold brocade dress with puffed sleeves and 2-year-old Ada James wearing a sparkling black shift dress. Akins, who is currently pregnant with her and Rhett’s third daughter, wore an off the shoulder gown printed with red and gray roses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the night, the Akins family stopped by a photobooth set up at the show with photographer Katie Kauss, and Willa Gray and Ada James clearly couldn’t get enough, as evidenced by a series of photos their mom shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Nov 13, 2019 at 9:59pm PST

“Never would have known it was their first [CMA] awards,” she captioned the slideshow, which ended with a snap of herself and Rhett, who kissed his wife on the cheek and placed a hand on her bump.

Rhett also posted his own slideshow, which started with a red carpet photo of the group and included a family shot from the photobooth and snaps of Willa Gray and Ada James.

“#CMAawards last night. This time with all 4 girls. What a life,” he wrote. “Thanks [Dolce Gabbana] for the family look.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Nov 14, 2019 at 4:44am PST

Akins shared the same red carpet photo on her page and wrote, “Thank you [Dolce Gabbana] for making our girls feel like the little princesses we know they are and for making their mama & baby sister comfy yet red carpet ready and for making their daddy look [fire emojis] ast night.”

Rhett previously spoke about his girls’ ensembles during an interview with Taste of Country Nights ahead of the awards.

“We’re bringing ’em all. We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “We’re all going to be pretty sparkly. That’s what my girls wanted: They were like, ‘We want to wear sparkly things.’ I guess I’m involved in that. We’re all wearing the kind-of same brand that someone is going to send us, which is very kind of them.”

The 29-year-old was nominated during the ceremony for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Center Point Road. He also performed his current single, “Remember You Young.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer