Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Announces Upcoming Book

Lauren Akins is writing a book! Thomas Rhett‘s wife announced the exciting news on Friday, Sept. 20, revealing that she will be releasing a memoir titled Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes, with the subtitle featuring an excellent nod to one of her husband’s recent hits. The book will be released on May 5, 2020 and will offer “guidance for anyone looking to keep romance alive, balance children and marriage, express true faith and live a life of purpose.”

“I never would have guessed I’d be telling my story in a book about my life,” Akins shared in a press release. “I hope by sharing parts of myself and my journey that I’m able to help someone feel less alone, inspired and find the love that we share as humans in these pages.”

Akins and Rhett share two daughters, 3-year-old Willa Gray and 2-year-old Ada James, and Akins is currently pregnant with the couple’s third daughter, who is due early next year. Akins and Rhett adopted Willa Gray in Uganda, and the book will cover Akins’ work in the country as well as her job of being a busy mom while keeping her marriage strong.

Akins recently stepped into the publishing world with her role as a contributor to Country Living magazine, having seen her star rise along with her husband’s, it is something she never imagined would happen. In addition to sharing stories from Rhett’s career and never-before-seen photos, Akins will also recount her journey to find her purpose alongside her husband’s country stardom.

“I never dreamed of having my story told in a book, but Live in Love is a window into my life from when I was a little girl until now,” the 29-year-old told PEOPLE. “If I’m being honest, I am really excited about this project and also pretty scared to be this vulnerable with the world. I am confident in my stories, my friends, my family and my faith which all make up my very real and very imperfect story of Live in Love.”

“I hope that through sharing my story, people from all walks of life can find themselves within the pages feeling related to, hopeful, not alone, inspired, and most of all — of course — loved.”

Live in Love is currently available for pre-order.

