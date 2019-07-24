Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Opens up About Expecting Third Daughter

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, just announced that she is pregnant with their third child, which will be a girl. Akins is opening up about the pregnancy, her second (since oldest daughter Willa Gray is adopted), and admits nothing about her first trimester has been easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jul 23, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl the family early next year,” Akins shared on Instagram, along with a series of photos and a video of the gender reveal. “Despite Thomas Rhett‘s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister. Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Akins also admits that she has not been feeling well, which made keeping the secret even harder.

“I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks,” Akins added. “So it feels like we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY. And I’d like to apologize to everyone I’ve canceled on, said no to or just been MIA, but for a second there I wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living. But she’s soooo worth it. We are SO excited! & if you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things…….jk, he’s excited too.”

Rhett’s father, Rhett Akins, can also be seen in the gender reveal video, correctly guessing that the gender of his next grandchild.

“I think it’s a girl,” the proud grandfather said, right before two guns shot pink smoke into the air.

It’s no surprise that Rhett and Akins are adding to their family, since the “Remember You Young” singer previously hinted they would like more children.

“These last couple months have been insane, like, all over the place,” Rhett said, speaking about his back-to-back Life Chances Tour and current Very Hot Summer Tour. “It is very stressful I feel like to travel with your kids and still know that you’re waking up at six and you’re also playing a show at night. So in that aspect I’m going, ‘I love my two kids and I’m kind of content.’”

“If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should have had five more,’” acknowledged the singer. “Because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family on the planet.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/laur_akins