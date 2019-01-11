Thomas Rhett’s Wife, Lauren Akins, Scores New Gig With Country Living

Thomas Rhett‘s wife, Lauren Akins, will soon be coming to a magazine near you!

The mom-of-two recently revealed that she has been named as a home and family contributor for Country Living magazine, sharing the news in a post on Instagram featuring the publication’s newest cover.

“Happy New Year y’all,” she began. “I’m sooo excited to let you know I’m gonna be this years Country Living magazine’s new Home & Family Contributor,” she shared. “So I’ll be working with their editorial team to dream up everything from barn parties to gift ideas to fun new ways to get kids outdoors (I also hope to introduce some charity partnerships, too!)”

As a mom of two — Rhett and Akins share daughters Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, 1 — Akins is more than qualified to offer other moms advice, and her fun-filled social media posts have been earning her fans for years. She also advocates for orphans, can host a gorgeous party, and is clearly skilled at balancing mom life with her work life.

The 29-year-old’s columns will begin appearing in the magazine in the spring, and the announcement was made in Country Living‘s January/February issue.

“Meet our new Home & Family contributor,” Country Living editor Rachel Hardage Barrett wrote in the issue. “A Tennessee native and mother of two, Lauren Akins is passionate about old-fashioned outdoor play, easy at-home entertaining, and charitable causes, including Love One International. (You might also recognize her as the wife of country musician Thomas Rhett.) Look for her in future issues!”

Rhett’s fans love his family just as much as they love his music, and the Georgia native shared at a number one party in Nashville that he enjoys sharing his family life online and having that connection with his listeners.

“Parents come to our meet and greet all the time, and can relate to raising a three to one year old, and all that kind of stuff, and it is really cool to portray your life to the people that are consuming your music,” he explained. “I do think it makes them relate to you on a way deeper level than just, them not knowing anything about you, and you dropping a song like ‘Life Changes’ wouldn’t make any sense.”

Those social media moments often include tributes to his wife, including a recent post for her birthday in November.

“You really are the kindest, funniest, most beautiful person inside and out on the planet,” Rhett wrote alongside a slide of pictures of Akins. “Honestly I hope today is filled with a little bit of nothing so you can relax for two seconds!! I love you babe!”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer