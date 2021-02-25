Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Claps Back at Trolls After Sharing Hilarious Video of Daughter Struggling to Sit Up

✖

On Wednesday, Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, shared a highly relatable and hilarious video of the couple's youngest daughter, Lennon Love, struggling to sit up as she lay on the floor. With her head resting between two woven baskets, the 1-year-old, dressed in a tutu and pajamas, looked at her mom as she exclaims, "Down!"

"You are down!" Akins tells her, laughing. "Get up!" In the background, Rhett can be heard telling Lennon, "Up!" Lennon herself then says "Up" several times, though she just can't seem to propel herself off the floor. After a few more moments of struggle, the likes of which we have surely all experienced at some point in the last year, Rhett walks over and helps pull his daughter into a sitting position. "Lennon! What are you doing?" Akins asks her. "Why do you act like you can't get up?"

"Just your typical struggle bus on a Wednesday," the Live in Love author captioned the clip. "I feel ya babe, sometimes I just...can’t. you can hear her say 'doww?' aka 'I want down' hahahah I’m still laughing, she is the goofiest kid even at just 1 year." She also attempted to ward-off mom-shamers, writing, "& for all of you thinking I’m a horrible mom, she is practically running around the house and started walking at 9 months, so sitting up is not something we’re working on, she blew past that milestone about 6 months ago."

Along with Lennon, Rhett and Akins also share daughters Willa Gray, 5, and Ada James, 3, both of whom have been the subjects of several adorable videos over the years. After over a year at home with his family, Rhett will soon return to performing, announcing this week that he will be playing three nights of shows at Billy Bob's Texas in May.

"Man it feels good to say this - the guys and I will be playing THREE back-to-back nights May 6, 7, & 8 at @billybobstexas to help celebrate their 40th birthday," the 30-year-old captioned a poster for the upcoming concerts, sharing that the "very special shows" will have limited capacity and be socially distanced. In addition, Billy Bob’s will have "strict Covid protocols in place."

A portion of proceeds from the show will be donated to North Texas Food Bank and other local organizations providing aid and basic needs assistance to help those affected by the recent winter storm, and tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans who download Rhett's HomeTeam app will have access to Thursday’s pre-sale password and more information can be found at billybobstexas.com.