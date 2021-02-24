Thomas Rhett Schedules 3 Nights of Shows in Texas

✖

Thomas Rhett is following in Miranda Lambert's footsteps, announcing three nights of shows at Billy Bob's Texas in May. The "What's Your Country Song?" singer shared the news with fans on social media this week, revealing that he will be performing at the venue for three back-to-back nights on May 6, 7 and 8. The shows will be Rhett's first live concerts since he wrapped his Very Hot Summer Tour in October 2019.

"Man it feels good to say this - the guys and I will be playing THREE back-to-back nights May 6, 7, & 8 at @billybobstexas to help celebrate their 40th birthday," the 30-year-old captioned a poster for the upcoming concerts, sharing that the "very special shows" will have limited capacity and be socially distanced. In addition, Billy Bob’s will have "strict Covid protocols in place."

Rhett added that "In an effort to help those affected by the winter storms in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, a portion of proceeds from the show will be donated to North Texas Food Bank and other local organizations providing aid and basic needs assistance."

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT, and fans who download Rhett's HomeTeam app will have access to Thursday’s pre-sale password. More information can be found at billybobstexas.com. "See ya soon, Texas!" Rhett concluded.

The father of three recently spoke with his record label about getting back on the road, sharing that he thinks the adjustment will be a little difficult after so much time at home. "I’ve learned through all this that it takes me 50 days to get into a new routine," he said. "And so, now I’m really used to being at home, so I can’t imagine what it’s gonna feel like to finally get on the bus and go play three shows in a weekend, because I’m so used to this. But that’s just kind ofhow life goes. Things change and you adapt, and that’s definitely what we’ve done over this time."

When concerts officially resume, there are a handful of shows Rhett is excited to see. "At this point I would go see anybody," he told his label. "But if you’ve never seen Bruno [Mars], it really is an incredible show. Even just in our genre, I got to sing with Luke Combs when he played at Bridgestone. Luke Combs’ concert is absolutely mind blowing. I’ve never seen people sing album cuts louder than the singles in my entire life, except for a Luke Combs concert. So, I would definitely encourage everybody to go watch him on the road."