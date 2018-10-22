Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Claps Back at Fan’s ‘Mom’ Comment

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins share two daughters, 2-year-old Willa Gray and 1-year-old Ada James, and the couple often uses social media to share adorable photos of their girls, much to the delight of their fans.

One of those fans, however, recently decided to mom-shame Akins on a photo the mom of two had posted of herself and her sister, Macy Page, posing with Willa Gray and Ada James on a sunny fall day.

The sweet snap saw the group smiling together, the girls in matching fall-themed outfits and Akins writing, “[Heart emoji] on the most beautiful fall day.”

For some unknown reason, one Instagram user decided to comment on the photo and question Akins’ role as a mom.

“Anyone else notice that Macy is more of a mom to Willa than Lauren is?” they wrote.

Being the Southern girl she is, Akins issued the classiest of clapbacks to the user, offering a pointed comment coated in honey.

“Oh, I don’t notice that,” she responded. “If you saw it from our personal life instead of through an Instagram feed you may feel differently. I am definitely Willa Gray’s mama. She LOVVEESSS Macy (and all of me and TR’s family) but Macy is her aunt 🙂 They are so close and it’s precious.”

Most of the comments Akins’ photos are usually resoundingly positive, but being a public figure always puts moms at risk for mom-shaming, something that happens all too often in today’s Internet culture.

Despite the potential negativity, Akins and Rhett don’t mind sharing their family with their fans, with Rhett explaining to PopCulture.com and other media recently that while they do discuss how much they share, they ultimately enjoy sharing their lives on social media.

“I do feel like since the beginning of our relationship we have been pretty open-books, and I think that’s why we relate so well with our fans because, even when our fans come to a meet and greet, they all have a story,” Rhett said.

“Parents come to our meet and greet all the time, and can relate to raising a three to one year old, and all that kind of stuff, and it is really cool to portray your life to the people that are consuming your music, because I do think it makes them relate to you on a way deeper level than them not knowing anything about you,” he continued.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins