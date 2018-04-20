Thomas Rhett Reveals How He and Tyler Hubbard Bond Over Fatherhood

Tyler Hubbard his wife, Hayley, became parents to daughter Olivia Rose in December, expanding the Florida Georgia Line family. But although his duo mate, Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, don’t have children, the two have an important role in the life of Olivia Rose.

“Brittney and I’ve been over there quite a bit actually,” Kelley shares. “[Olivia] is amazing and Tyler and Hayley are great parents; it’s very natural for them. It’s like she’s never not there it’s so natural. So she’s adorable. She’ll melt your damn heart in a second. The cutest thing.”

Hubbard and Thomas Rhett both became fathers for the first time in 2017, when Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, adopted now two-year-old daughter Willa Gray from Uganda last spring, and the couple also welcomed daughter Ada James in August.

For the two singers, finding themselves in a similar position of raising baby girls while staying focused on their massive country music careers has drawn them even closer.

“Tyler Hubbard is one of my best friends in the world and so we relate on a level that I don’t relate with some people that don’t have children,” Rhett recently told PopCulture.com. “It’s funny, when you do have kids, all of the sudden things that you talk about like sleep don’t make sense to people that don’t have children. We both lived the same life and now we’re living the same life except for we have two and they have one, which is way harder, by the way.”

The 27-year-old added that he and Hubbard are able to bond over their shared experiences as traveling dads.

“It’s been really cool to kinda just talk with Tyler and share like ‘Are you sleeping on the road? Are you sleeping at home? Does it kill you when you have to leave Liv?’ Or me leaving Willa Gray and Ada,” Rhett noted. “It’s cool because we both experienced those same freedoms and now we’re kinda, we’re in this place where we love having children but we’re both kind of getting used to the fact of what our new life is now. So it’s really nice to have a buddy that also does music for a living as well.”

The two families have been friends for years, and their next generations are already bonding. In January, Hayley shared a snap of herself and Olivia bonding with Akins and Ada, and it’s safe to say the two girls will be friends for life.

“So in love with these little angels and oh, the adventures they have ahead of them,” Hayley wrote. “Can’t wait to watch them grow up together.”

