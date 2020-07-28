Thomas Rhett Thinks He Could 'Have Five, Six, Seven' Kids

✖

Thomas Rhett is currently a father of three, but the singer has mentioned in the past that he and his wife, Lauren Akins, hope to continue to add to their family. The couple welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love, in February, and according to Rhett, having three kids at home doesn't feel a whole lot different to him than having two.

"I thought that adding three to the mix would be a lot harder but it really just tacks on a little bit to the chaos," Rhett told his record label. "I think when you have more than two kids, you could have five, six, seven. I mean, it does get harder but I think that as they kind of become into that one and a half year old to two year range it starts to get little bit easier. I would say the infant stage is definitely the hardest. But I think once Lennon starts to get six months to a year, I think it’s gonna be just fine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jul 18, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

Baby Lennon joined big sisters Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, and their dad recently shared a dilemma many parents can relate to when he posted an Instagram photo of himself and Akins enjoying some alone time on the beach, both the singer and his wife reclining in lounge chairs. "As a parent you talk about alone time a bunch. Then you get it. 12 minutes in you say, 'wow I miss my kids,'" Rhett captioned the beachside snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 21, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT

With three daughters and multiple pets, Rhett recently joked in an interview with Cody Alan that his house is a "chaotic mess." "I think me and Lauren have learned that our life is chaos right now, and it's just a season," the "Life Changes" singer shared. "But, it's been really cool being home with them. I mean, right now, I would be getting ready to get on a bus to go play our first show, which is really sad that we aren't doing that. At the same time, I get to be home with my girls and get to watch them grow and get to watch them do things for the first time that I would have missed."