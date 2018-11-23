Thomas Rhett Thankful for ‘Little Crazy Family’

Thomas Rhett has plenty to be thankful for — the 28-year-old is one of the biggest names in country music and is only becoming more successful — but you asked Rhett, it’s safe to say he would put his family at the top of the list.

To celebrate the holiday on Thursday, the Georgia native used Instagram to share a snap from a recent family photo shoot with his wife, Lauren Akins, and their daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, who were both dressed in matching yellow turtlenecks, green jumpers gray tights and brown boots with yellow bows in their hair.

In the shot, the family holds hands as they stroll on a forest path, Rhett coordinating with his daughters in a tan jacket and black jeans while Akins also opted for dark pants and a knit sweater.

“So thankful for our amazing, beautiful, little crazy family,” Rhett captioned the image. “For those of you who have done family photos with your kids YOU KNOW!! Much to love to everyone. Happy late thanksgiving!”

Akins also shared her own snap from the family photo session, posting a shot of Rhett cuddling with Ada James as Akins holds Willa Gray, whose smile is ear-to-ear wide.

In her caption, the mom of two reflected on her Thanksgiving two years ago in which she and Rhett were in the process of adopting Willa Gray before finding out Akins was pregnant.

“T H A N K Y O U J E S U S for my sweet little family (also thankful for my fur babies not pictured here),” she began. “This day 2 years ago we were spending Thanksgiving in Uganda trying to get our first baby girl, Willa Gray, home-it was also 2 weeks before I got a ‘stomach virus’ in Africa that actually turned out to be our second baby girl, Ada James.”

Akins continued, “I hope I never take for granted our family all being together here because I very clearly remember 2 years ago desperately wanting to be in my home with my baby and my family, and now here we are 2 years later. And now my baby has a little sister. #thankfulheart.”

Rhett and Akins brought Willa Gray home from Uganda in Ma7 2017, with the family welcoming Ada James in August of that year. If Akins has her way, the girls will soon be getting a sibling or two, with Rhett telling Access in August that his wife is hoping for a total of five kids.

“Lauren wants to have five kids before she turns 34. That is her plan,” he said. “So you can probably expect three new babies in the next five years. She’s the boss.”

