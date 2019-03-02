Thomas Rhett Teases ‘Real’ ‘SNL’ Performance During John Mulaney Episode

Thomas Rhett is going to need someone to pinch him.

The country music superstar celebrated his upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live, while also seemingly telling himself it is actually happening.

“It’s so real. Playing the new single “Look What God Gave Her” this Saturday night on [SNL],” he wrote on social media, alongside a promotional shot from the episode.

Rhett is preparing for a triumphant return to the spotlight as he celebrated the release of his new single, which he is set to perform on the show.

“‘Look What God Gave Her,’ to me is a song about my beautiful wife, inside and out,” Akins previously wrote about the inspiration behind the new track. “How amazing she is, how funny she is, how caring, how much of a great mom she is. And I think you can dance to it, I think you’re gonna love it. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The singer has previously revealed his wife Lauren Akins has been the inspiration behind many of his hit songs.

Rhett also had big news to share recently revealing the release of his fourth album, Center Point Road, set for release on May 31.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” he said during a press event. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things you have to say; about your life. As your life changes there are so many different ideas that you can pull from, when you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

Rhett will make his Saturday Night Live appearance Saturday, alongside host John Mulaney, who will headline the series less than a year since his first-time hosting gig.

After the anticipated performance, Rhett will be busy preparing for the Very Hot Summer Tour. The tour begins on May 17 in Spokane, Washington before wrapping up in Nashville on Oct. 12.

“I’m glad we have the winter to plan and come up with some crazy stuff for next year because I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than out on the road with my fans. And, I get to bring my dad and two of my favorite artists in country music along for the ride,” he said in a statement when the tour was first announced in November.