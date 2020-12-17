Thomas Rhett Taking Instagram Break After 'Too Much Negativity'

✖

Thomas Rhett is saying goodbye to Instagram for a little while after criticism prompted him to take a break from the app, a decision the singer announced on Tuesday. In a message to fans on his Instagram Story, Rhett explained that the amount of negativity he was seeing on the social media platform had prompted him to step back.

"Gonna hop off Instagram for a little while," he wrote. "Too much negativity on an app I spend too much time on. I wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy holiday. Much love, TR." The 30-year-old's message came after he and wife Lauren Akins received criticism for a recent trip with friends to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which both Rhett and Akins posted about on their feeds.

Rhett posted first, sharing a slideshow of photos including a shot with his wife, one of his fishing hauls and a photo of a sea lion named Poncho. "Thanks for the good times Cabo," his caption read.

Akins also posted a slideshow that included a group shot with friends, photos with her husband and snaps taken on the water. "Thanks to a very kind friend, we got to go to Cabo, meet my new bestie (the goofiest sea lion named Poncho), eat fresh ahi tuna that we just caught and watch beautiful sunsets with sweet friends," she wrote.

While many of the couple's fans were focused on Poncho the sea lion, several people criticized them for traveling with a group amid a global pandemic and posting about it. "Wow, what a completely tone deaf post," one comment on Akins' post read. "The US passed 300,000 deaths yesterday, cities are tightening restrictions, and numerous people are waiting on lines at food banks to feed their families." Another person wrote, "During a pandemic? Wow this is really disappointing."

"I do have to agree with those who are wondering why you are traveling during a pandemic and with a bunch of people... it looks amazing but is also disappointing to those who are doing everything possible to stay safe and keep others safe," chimed in a third fan. A fourth comment read, "Must be nice to vacay during a pandemic without a care in the world."

Rhett and Akins have traveled numerous times this year, including trips to Montana, Florida and Colorado with their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love.