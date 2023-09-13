Hank Williams Jr. Remarries Nearly Two Years After Late Wife's Death

Hank Williams Jr. has officially remarried, nearly two years after the death of his wife, Mary Jane Thomas. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Williams, 74, revealed a picture of him and his girlfriend Brandi, 43 — who now appears to be his wife — posed in wedding garb with flowers all around. While the comments on the post are turned off, there is a caption reading, "Mr. and Mrs. Hank Williams Jr."

Interestingly, Williams only announced his engagement to Brandi in early September. PEOPLE reported that Williams first shared the news on the Facebook page for Pure Hank Radio Show on Sept. 3. "The newly engaged outlaw country music and southern rock legend Hank Williams, Jr. alongside his beautiful and lovely fiancé Brandi," read a message alongside a photo of the pair.

Thomas, Williams' third wife, passed away on March 22, 2022. She was 58. PEOPLE later reported that an autopsy by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner revealed she died from a "collapsed lung that was punctured during elective surgery the day before." Thomas' cause of death was listed as "pneumothorax due to perforated parietal pleura during liposuction with autologous fat reinjection procedure." She has traveled to the Bafitis Plastic Surgery Center in Florida to undergo elective procedures. Thomas' death was designated an accident.

Williams later took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late wife, sharing a throwback photo of her and penning a heartfelt memorial in the caption. "On July 4th, 1984 I met a beautiful young lady in a Hawaiian Tropic bikini at a huge outdoor concert in Washington, D.C.," the country music icon wrote. "She was 20 years old and drop-dead gorgeous! That's the day my world changed forever."

"So the girl from Daytona Beach, Florida went with me to the snow covered mountains of Montana and she fell in love with it," Williams continued. "She could hit an elk at 400 yards, sitting on the side of a cold mountain and then go from that to dressing up for one of our many award shows. It's like they couldn't get enough photos of the stunning beauty, Mary Jane."

"She hunted Africa, where we slept on cots out in the open, listening to the lions and the hippos and the hyenas," he added. "Several trips to Alaska, huge Kodiak bears, moose, etc. Fishing in South America. So many happy times were spent at the Montana Ranch and house. She could and did DO IT ALL!"

In a separate post, Williams concluded his memorial, "38 wonderful years she gave me. Her kind spirit and beautiful and endearing love carries on in the hearts of our son, Sam, grandsons Beau and Tennyson, and granddaughter Audrey Jane. Of course, she will be missed and loved by so many forever."