Thomas Rhett Reveals Rare Photo With His Sister

Thomas Rhett is known for being a loving family man, and the country music superstar recently revealed a rare photo with his sister, Kasey Brandon. Over on Instagram, Rhett shared a photo of himself and his sister both holding kids. Kasey is holding her new baby, Campbell James Brandon, and Rhett is holding his youngest daughter, Lillie Carolina.

"Me and my sister [Kasey Brandon] momming and dadding at a high school football game on my first Friday night at home since I don't know when," Rhett wrote in the post's caption. Life is good." He then thanked his wife Lauren Akins "for taking this picture." Many of Rhett's fans have since commented on the photo, with one writing, "You look alike.. your daughters look like her..." Someone else added, "You could walk right by me, and you'd blend right in at a hometown football game. Hope y'all enjoyed every minute!"

Rhett and his wife have built a large online following of fans who love seeing the couple's daily adventures with their kids. However, earlier this year, Rhett clarified that he and Akins do their best to maintain a healthy balance between their home life and their social media presence, saying that there are some "that are just for us." During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Rhett opened up and spoke candidly about how his children don't know about their virtual fanbase.

"Me and Lauren have always been pretty open, you know, about our lives and, when our kids came in... I think lately our, our kind of new mission is just like, let's, there are things that are just for us as a family, like this picture, this is gonna make the wall. And that's just for us, you know?" he said. "But, I think, it's cool to kind of show, like, how we live life and what we do and how crazy our household is. And, you know, I've gotten into photography a lot lately, so I take thousands of pictures of my kids weekly. And I'm like, 'Oh, this is cool.' And, 'This is artsy. I kinda wanna post this.' But, you know, my kids, they're just kind of just like, they're just oblivious and kind of just whatever. They just [are] who they are through and through and, [we] love them to death."