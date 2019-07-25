Thomas Rhett Strikes a Happy Balance Between Being Anonymous and Fame

Thomas Rhett is one of the most recognizable faces in country music, but not everyone knows who he is. During a trip to Italy last year, without daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, found that most people didn’t know who he was, which suited them just fine.

“I think that’s why Italy was so nice,” Rhett shared, via his record label. “No Italians know us at all. We took a few pictures in Italy, but they were with people that were from America, and you just noticed these Italians just looking at you like, ‘Who is this dude?’”

Not that Rhett minds when people approach him when he is in North America. The “Remember You Young” singer praises his loyal – and polite – fans for the way they approach him.

“I feel like our fans are very, very down to earth people,” Rhett boasted. “So many of them kind of just respect a little bit of that – I don’t want to call it a boundary. But, if me and Lauren are out to dinner or something like that, a lot of people will wait till we get up to go out the door to get a picture with them. And they’re what make our world go around you know.

“It’s been really nice to get to know some of our fans and meeting them at the shows, or meeting them just out in Nashville or whatever. But it is nice to be anonymous every now and then, but at the same time you sign up for that. You spend your whole life wanting people to know who you are.”

Rhett and Akins might soon take another trip, a babymoon, before they welcome the arrival of their third child, a girl, later this year.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” Rhett recently announced on social media. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much [Lauren Akins]. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

