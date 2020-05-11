Thomas Rhett Shares New Photo of Baby Lennon in Mother's Day Tribute to Wife Lauren

✖

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, share three daughters, and the "Be A Light" singer celebrated his wife on Instagram on Mother's Day on Sunday, posting a slideshow of photos of Akins and their girls. Rhett began his post with a black-and-white photo of Akins kissing their infant daughter, Lennon, who was born in February and joined big sisters Willa Gray and Ada James.

The second photo was a shot of Akins cradling her baby bump in Utah, the third was a snap of Akins talking to Willa Gray while Ada James lay on a cabinet shelf and the last photo was of Akins and Ada James cuddled up together in bed. "If I were to say everything that I love about this woman it probably wouldn’t even fit into a book," Rhett wrote. "Happy Mother’s Day to the most patient, beautiful, calm, loving, extreme, hilarious, humble, Jesus loving mother on the planet. You think you can’t love your wife more than you already do but then you watch her become a mom and it’s just next level. I love you so much honey. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Without you the world just doesn’t spin as good."

On her own page, Akins posted three photos of her girls all wearing coordinating brown floral-print outfits, Willa Gray and Ada James sitting on a couch as they cradled their baby sister. "best gift ever: getting to be the mama to these little sweeties," Akins' caption read.

"Everyone says how much you love your children and how much joy your kids bring, but until you experience it...it's like something I can't get enough of," Akins recently told Good Morning America. "Even as exhausted as I am every day — there is no amount of exhaustion that could keep me from waking up to get to spend time with my girls."

"They all have such different personalities that every day it is a beautiful new experience that I get to see, just from being their mom," she added of her girls. "It's crazy to me that I've been entrusted with these three little precious lives to raise in this world and watch them grow up. Getting to love on them and having them love on me is something that I never knew my heart could feel. My heart melts on a daily basis with my girls...even when I feel like they're driving me up the wall about 30 seconds later, they do something sweet that just melts me all over again."