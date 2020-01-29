Thomas Rhett Shows off Picture of Smiling Ada James Ahead of Birth of Third Daughter

With hopefully only a few days until Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcome their third child into the world, Rhett is enjoying some one-on-one time with each of his two daughters, including 2-year-old Ada James. Rhett shared a sweet photo of his toddler on social media, while enjoying time on his Tennessee farm.

“My little farm buddy. Don’t worry the razor is in park and off,” Rhett posted, showing a photo of Ada James, strapped in, wearing a winter coat over a princess dress and a camouflage winter hat.

Rhett and Akins are due to welcome their new baby on Feb. 3, although Rhett admitted in a new video he shared that they hope the little girl arrives before her due date.

“For the sake of [Lauren Akins] sanity, we are hoping little baby girl gets here this week,” Rhett captioned the video.

Rhett was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Album, for Center Point Road. Although the trophy went to Tanya Tucker, for her latest While I’m Livin’ record, the reward for Rhett was really in hearing his name in the list of nominees.

“It’s just wild,” Rhett said of the accolade. “When you get nominated for an album, a full project, it really does mean the world, because a record just takes so much work to complete [from] the writers and the producers and the background singers and everybody. So, to be recognized by the Grammys for that, it’s ridiculous.”

Rhett is taking some time off before he kicks off his Center Point Road Tour to spend time at home with his family, but he is still very much focusing on music. The 29-year-old just revealed that he co-wrote Old Dominion‘s new single, “Some People Do,” along with the band’s lead singer, Matt Ramsey, Shane McAnally and Jesse Frasure.

Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour, which includes Cole Swindell and HARDY as his opening acts, will kick off on May 29 in Gilford, New Hampshire. Find tour dates by visiting Rhett’s website.

