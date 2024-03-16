Grammy-Winning Rockstar Paul Nelson Dies From Heart Attack

The exclusive club of Grammy winners lost one of its members on Sunday. Beloved rock musician Paul Nelson has died, according to CT Insider. The cause of death is said to be a heart attack.

Nelson, who was touring at the time of his death, was a guitarist, songwriter and producer who was best known for the 2014 Grammy-winning album Step Back from Johnny Winter. Nelson produced the LP, which won the Grammy Award for Best Blues Album in 2015. He also worked with a slew of music legends, such as Eric Clapton, Slash, Joe Perry, Vince Gil, Buddy Guy and Paul Schaffer.

"Thank you Paul for bringing me on the road with you, and allowing me to flourish," bandmate Lars Chappell wrote on Facebook. "I am forever grateful to have known you and what you did for my career professionally. ... We played our asses off every night. We worked hard on the road. The music was dynamic and electric, just like Paul."