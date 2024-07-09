The Oak Ridge Boys Singer Joe Bonsall Dead at 76

Singer Joe Bonsall, a longtime member of The Oak Ridge Boys, has died. He was 76. In a press release, the legendary country and gospel group stated that Bonsall "passed on to Glory on July 9, 2024, from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis." His family is requesting privacy at this time.

First joining The Oak Ridge Boys in 1973, Bonsall was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame. Bonsall retired from touring in 2023, due to multiple health issues, including battling a "slow onset" of a neuromuscular disease, per The Hill.

In addition to his illustrious music career, Bonsall is also the author of 11 books. His latest, a memoir entitled I See Myself, will be released in November. "Joe loved to sing. He loved to read. He loved to write. He loved to play banjo. He loved working on the farm. And he loved the Philadelphia Phillies," stated a joint message from the surviving members of The Oak Ridge Boys. "But Jesus and his family always came first—and we will see him again on the Promised Day.

Bonsall is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, daughters Jennifer and Sabrina, granddaughter Breanne, grandson Luke, two great-grandsons, Chance and Grey, and a sister, Nancy. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph S. Bonsall Sr. and Lillie Bonsall.

At Bonsall's request, there will be no funeral. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association or to the Vanderbilt Medical Center ALS and Neuroscience Research Center.