Thomas Rhett is weeks away from releasing the first part of his upcoming double album, Country Again: Side A, on April 30, and the singer dropped another new song for fans on Tuesday, April 13 when he shared the project's title track. Written by Rhett with Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley, "Country Again" documents Rhett's return to his roots, including spending time out in nature and with his friends.

"Yeah I love me some California, but it sure ain't Tennessee / And my roots down there in Georgia, they started missing me," he sings. "And I wouldn't change the things I've done or the places that I've been / But man it feels good to be country again." The 31-year-old also released the song's music video, directed by T.K. McKamy, which features the singer playing his guitar in a mostly-empty room.

"I’ve been counting down the days to get this one out to y’all," Rhett shared in a statement. "It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve written yet and honestly just feels full circle in so many ways… it’s about the crazy journey I’ve been on over the last decade and ultimately finding my way back home." He added on Instagram that the track was "one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of writing" and "inspired the entire record."

"Country Again" will be Rhett's next single, following Country Again's lead single "What's Your Country Song?," which just gave the father of three his 17th No. 1 hit. "I can hardly wrap my mind around seventeen… what an unreal way to kick off this new chapter of music," he said in a statement at the time. "I’m so grateful to the fans and radio for reacting to this one right away after I played a little of it on Instagram basically a year ago - it’s crazy to see it all come full circle. I cannot wait to share the rest with y’all!"

Rhett is currently scheduled to celebrate the release of Country Again: Side A with a virtual release show on April 30. In May, he will play five shows at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth and is slated to hit the road on his rescheduled Center Point Road Tour starting June 3. He will also perform during the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18.