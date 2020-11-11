Listen to Thomas Rhett's New Single 'What's Your Country Song'

Thomas Rhett has officially launched the lead-up to his next album, releasing new single "What's Your Country Song" on Wednesday. Written by Rhett, his dad Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Parker Welling, the song reflects on the music that shapes people, with Rhett asking which country song is his listener's most formative.

"Everybody got a small town anthem / Everybody got a story to tell / Everybody got a hallelujah / Everybody been through a little hell," he sings in the chorus. "When you're rolling down a two-lane highway / And you turn your radio on / Tell me which one hits you baby / Yeah what's your country song?"

As hinted at by its title, "What's Your Country Song" references a number of country songs including Merle Haggard's "Mama Tried," Alan Jackson's "Chattahoochee," George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas," Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places," Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon," Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine" and Akins' "That Ain't My Truck." The song's official music video premieres on Friday, Nov. 13. "We wrote this song on the road last year in Dallas, Texas," Rhett shared with his record label. "It’s really about how I was noticing that no matter where you live or where you’re from, everyone has a little bit of country inside their bones."

Rhett first shared "What's Your Country Song" with fans back in April, posting a video of himself performing the song on guitar. "Everybody's been playing new songs during this quarantine, so I figured I'd play you a brand new one," he told fans in the video.

The 30-year-old told his record label in June that he had already written between 35 and 40 songs during quarantine. "I mean it's been 60 something days, I'd probably say I’ve written 35 to 40 songs," he estimated. "I just feel like any kind of change in life can spark a new idea, and especially the same for your co-writers, because they’re going through the same stuff too So, there’s definitely no shortage of ideas during this time and I do feel very creative."

Rhett's next album has not yet been announced, but the upcoming project will be his fifth studio album, following 2019's Center Point Road. "This year has taught us all how to slow down, it’s reminded us of our roots and has shifted our perspectives," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "A lot has changed but a lot has come full circle for me and my music."

On Wednesday night, Rhett will perform his song "Be A Light" at the CMA Awards alongside Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin. It was also announced on Wednesday that he and wife Lauren Akins will host this year's CMA Country Christmas special.