Country Music Singer Tommy Alverson Has Died

Country musician Tommy Alverson has died, according to social media posts from family and friends. Alverson’s wife, Amy, confirmed the news on Thursday.

Alverson’s age and cause of death were not disclosed, but the Texas music legend recently underwent immunotherapy treatments. The American Cancer Society describes these kinds of treatments as attempts to “boost or change how the immune system works so it can find and attack cancer cells.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The album artwork for Tommy Alverson’s ‘Heroes & Friends’ (Credit: Palo Duro Records)

“Tommy left us this morning at 7:26 am surrounded by most of his family in Ft Worth Texas,” an official announcment read, as captured by Galleywinter and Texas Music Daily. “Please be respectful and give the family some time. Focus on all of the friends, memories and great times that Tommy is responsible for bringing together.”

The late artist — best known for his recordings of “Upside Down,” “Texas Woman,” “Una Más Caerveza” and “Maybe in Mexico” — was honored on social media by many friends, fans and peers in the wake of his passing.

Singer-songwriter Brandon Rhyder wrote: “My love for the Alverson family is strong. I’ve seen them more in the last couple of years than ever. When we released Conviction 20 years ago Tommy Alverson made a huge impression on me. He told me that releasing something like ‘Freeze Frame Time’ was a breath of fresh air to him. That it wasn’t all about the ‘upbeat’ song. That hit home. Tommy was the real deal. The tears won’t stop. For Amy and Piper and Willy… we love you. I’ll see you soon.”

“We lost one of the best today. I’m not talking about his songwriting, singing or his guitar playing. Although he was amazing at all those things…I’m talking about him as a man, father, husband and a friend,” Dallas Wayne wrote. “Tommy Alverson was all about kindness, heart and compassion. He always displayed those core values every time you were around him. I loved watching him with Amy, Piper and Willie. The love he had for his family and friends made me believe in goodness. My deepest condolences go out to his wonderful family and to all who loved him. He was one of the good guys.”