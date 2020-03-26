Thomas Rhett Shares Lullaby He Sings to Daughter Lennon Love to Help Her Go to Sleep

It should come as no surprise that Thomas Rhett sings to his newborn daughter, Lennon Love, to help her go to sleep. Rhett just posted on social media a video of him singing a lullaby that he wrote for his youngest child, which he insists is almost always guaranteed to work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Mar 13, 2020 at 5:56pm PDT

“So the last few days, Lennon is really waking up to the world And now when I hold her to rock her, the bounce doesn’t work anymore, so I started singing to her. I made up this little song, and it goes something like this,” he continued, before singing the lullaby, which says in part, “Lennon Love, my baby girl, Don’t you know that you’re gonna change the world.”

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed Lennon Love into their family on Feb. 10, with Rhett sharing the good news on social media, along with a few photos of the infant.

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!” Rhett posted. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:46pm PST

“Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet,” he continued. “The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

Rhett is nominated for five ACM Awards, including Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Center Point Road), and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. The ACM Awards were originally scheduled for Sunday, April 5, but have since been rescheduled until September, due to coronavirus concerns.

Rhett is still planning on kicking off his Center Point Road Tour in May, with both Cole Swindell and HARDY serving as his opening acts. Updates will be posted on Rhett’s website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty / Denise Truscello