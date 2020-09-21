Thomas Rhett Reveals His Daughters' Favorite Song of His

✖

Thomas Rhett's daughters are burgeoning music fans, and along with their favorite Disney songs, they also listen to some of their dad's hits on rotation. During a recent appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, Rhett told host Bobby Bones that his two older daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, have a particular love for his song "Crash and Burn," which has consequently changed his own feelings about the hit.

"We listen to 'Crash and Burn' to the point of I can't stand the song anymore," Rhett joked. "It's like on the way to school, it's on the way home from school, that's like the only song they request of mine. And they're pretty quick to tell me when they don't like a song, too." The singer added that his music is almost the only thing his girls want to hear.

View this post on Instagram Start em young A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 17, 2020 at 4:31pm PDT

"That's kind of all they want to listen to," he said, adding that James Brown's songs are "secondary" to his own, likely due to his influence on the girls. "Me as a kid, listening to what your dad or your mom plays, it kind of becomes a part of your story," Rhett reflected. "We have dance parties in the gym all the time and it's mostly my music, but we'll put on some Bruno [Mars] or some James Brown every now and then and rock together."

Ahead of the interview, Rhett had been rehearsing with his band for the ACM Awards last week, where the 30-year-old won Entertainer of the Year in a tie with Carrie Underwood. After the awards, Rhett reflected on the win, his first in the category, with a post on Instagram, sharing a video from the last show of his Very Hot Summer Tour, which ended in October.

"If you would have told me on this night last year - The final night of my 2019 tour - that I wouldn’t be playing another show again for the forseeable future- that our 2020 tour would not be happening- that every single thing we planned would be rescheduled or canceled- that our year would be spent at home, with our families- behind masks and for some of us battling a virus none of us had heard of- I don’t think I would’ve believed you," he wrote. "If you had then told me I’d be named 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year, I would have believed you even less."

Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, also shared a congratulatory post on Instagram, writing that she "could not be more proud" of her husband and his team. "Life is so fun with y’all getting a front row seat to watch you live out your dreams," she wrote.