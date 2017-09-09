Thomas Rhett Reacts to Troy Gentry’s Death

The country music world has been rocked this week by the death of Montgomery Gentry singer Troy Gentry, and now Thomas Rhett has shared a touching tribute to the modern country music icon.

My thoughts and my prayers are with the Gentry family. Good grief I just can’t imagine. Loved every single time I got to hang or play shows with you guys. A true legend. RIP A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

“My thoughts and my prayers are with the Gentry family. Good grief I just can’t imagine. Loved every single time I got to hang or play shows with you guys. A true legend. RIP,” Rhett wrote in an Instagram post.

It was revealed yesterday that Gentry died after a helicopter he was riding in crashed. Troy Gentry was one-half of the Montgomery Gentry duo, alongside his friend Eddie Montgomery.

Gentry’s tragic death hit home for many of his country music peers, who took to social media to share their condolences and mourn his loss.

Singer Maren Morris, who sang a duet with Rhett shared the news with her Twitter followers.

“Horrible. My thoughts are with his family,” Morris tweeted.

“So sad… Prayers are with you [Montgomery Gentry]. [RIP] Troy Gentry,” Lindsay Ell tweeted.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of Troy Gentry. We are all incredibly sorry to hear about your loss. Your music will live on,” rising country music star Chase Bryant wrote.

