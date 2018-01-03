Thomas Rhett’s Next Goal Is to Become a Pilot

Thomas Rhett is flying high in his career, and the singer wants to take things to new heights in another area as well, sharing that he hopes to get his pilot’s license.

In an interview with his label, Big Machine Label Group, the country star shared that he and good friend Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line want to get their pilot’s licenses together, although they aren’t planning on taking any major trips.

“Something that I want to learn how to do, I really want to get my pilot’s license,” Rhett said, via Taste of Country. “Me and Tyler Hubbard have been talking about doing it together, but real easy stuff, like just flying around Nashville. I don’t think I would ever want to fly myself to a show or anything like that, but just real chill flying.”

Whether Rhett gets his license or not, he’ll surely soar in other ways. The singer is nominated for Best Country Album at the 2018 Grammys for his 2017 effort, Life Changes, which became Rhett’s first album to top the Billboard all-genre chart. He’s also set to head out on the road and will open for Kenny Chesney in addition to headlining his own shows.

To kick off the year, Rhett rang in 2018 with ski trip in Telluride, Colorado, celebrating with wife Lauren Akins and a group of friends and family in the gorgeous locale. He also shared a photo of himself raising a beer to fans, wishing them a Happy New Year.

“Cheers to an amazing 2017,” the singer wrote. “Looking forward to everything to come in 2018. Happy New Year everyone, be safe and have fun tonight.”

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com