Thomas Rhett Opens up About Inspiration Behind ‘Remember You Young’

Thomas Rhett is opening up about the inspiration behind his latest single, “Remember You Young.” The song, from his upcoming Center Point Road record, was released on Friday, April 19.

“This song is about the moments with loved ones solidified in my mind forever,” Rhett shared on social media. “What my eyes will see even when we’re grandparents to our babies’ babies. Remember You Young.’”

Rhett’s Center Point Road, which will be out next month, includes collaborations with Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi.

“I just feel like singing songs alone is fun, but singing songs with your friends is so much more fun, and I think that that’s what this community is about,” Rhett told PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s about really supporting each other, and getting your buddies on a song to making it a party, and so I think that on this record there will definitely be two [collaborations].”

Rhett’s debut single from Center Point Road was “Look What God Gave Her,” written about Rhett’s wife of six years, Lauren Akins.

“I think I played this song 2,000 times in a month after we first wrote it,” Rhett said of the song. “It makes me want to dance. It makes me want to move. And to me, the song really is a celebration of how awesome my wife is. I know I’ve done that in the past, but I’ve never really done it in an uptempo way.”

Rhett has written plenty of songs about Akins, but admits this one might be his favorite.

“I was really glad we were able to nail this one,” Rhett acknowledged. “My wife is so beautiful, but at the same time she’s inwardly beautiful, she’s funny, she’s kind, she’s the best mom I know…and she’s hilarious. It’s really just about thanking God for the human being He made, and singing it in a fun way.”

Center Point Road will be out on May 31. Order the album at ThomasRhett.com. Download “Remember You Young” on iTunes.

