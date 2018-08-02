Thomas Rhett Opens Up About Desire to Be an Actor

Thomas Rhett has previously said he has an interest in acting, but now he is opening up even more about his desire to get in front of a camera, instead of behind a microphone. The “Life Changes” singer appeared in an episode of The Ranch last year, starring Ashton Kutcher, and the experience has only made him hungry for more.

“I love Ashton Kutcher so much,” Rhett tells iHeartRadio. “Me and him have gotten to become pretty good friends over the last few years. We always joked about it. I was like, ‘Dude, have me on The Ranch.’ He’s like, ‘Can you act?’ I was like, ‘No, but just have me on there.’ I got to punch him. It was awesome.”

“Acting is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid,” he continues. “I’ve never taken a class. I don’t know much about it, but I think it would be really fun to have a super small role in a Netflix show or a movie or something like that. I hope that dream comes true one day.”

One dream that is already coming true is his chance to tour with Kenny Chesney, serving as the opening act on Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour. For Rhett, it’s the perfect way to kick off what he hopes is the next phase of his career.

“It’s been a dream of mine to tour with Kenny,” the Georgia native confesses. “It’s kind of one of those bucket list tours. Your favorite headliners today have all played in this slot: Luke [Bryan], Jason [Aldean], Eric Church. A lot of people have done this slot, and I see why. You’re getting to play for 40 or 50 thousand people on Saturday, and that’s not too shabby.”

“Before that show I had played maybe one or two other stadiums, including CMA Fest. So that doesn’t really count as a full show in a stadium, but that first show in Tampa, I was like, ‘What are we doing here? Are we OK to do this?’ And as we started to progress, it’s weird that these stadiums started to feel more and more comfortable, as we do them, and I thank Kenny for that.”

Rhett will finish the summer serving as the opening act on Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour, and will then continue his own Life Changes Tour, with Brett Young and Midland serving as Rhett’s opening acts. Find dates at ThomasRhett.com.

