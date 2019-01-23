Thomas Rhett Says New Record is ‘Almost Done’

Thomas Rhett fans are in luck! The singer-songwriter, who just celebrated the success of his chart-topping single, “Sixteen,” will soon have new music to share.

“I really just wanted to say thank you so much to my amazing fans, and to everyone at country radio that made ‘Sixteen’ the No. 1 song in the country this week, and also the fifth No. 1 off of Life Changes,” Rhett shared in a video on social media. “What a dang year. You guys have been more than supportive, and I really can’t wait to show you the next project, and get out on the Very Hot Summer Tour. The record is almost done, and I’ve got some new music coming [your] way very shortly. Love y’all. Thank you again so much. We will see you on the road.”

Life Changes was only released in the fall of 2017, but the 28-year-old doesn’t want to keep his fans waiting too long between projects – at least not anymore.

“I remember on my second record, we didn’t make a new record for like two years or something like that,” Rhett recalled. “I just think it’s the way that a lot of fans are consuming music today. When my album came out that was the first time that we’d ever gone out on the road after an album and got to play album cuts that people knew all the words to. I’ve been doing nothing but writing my face off since the last album came out. But it is my goal to just keep putting more music out there.”

Although Rhett is committed to keep churning out the hits, he admits it can sometimes be a challenge to maintain his creativity.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” Rhett told PopCulture.com at a media event. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things you have to say; about your life.”

“As your life changes there are so many different ideas that you can pull from,” he continued. “When you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour will kick off on May 17 in Spokane, Washington, with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and his own father, Rhett Akins, serving as his opening acts. Find dates at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Christopher Polk