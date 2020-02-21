Thomas Rhett Shares New Photo of Baby Lennon Snoozing

On Feb. 10, Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcomed their third child, daughter Lennon Love, and the proud dad shared a new photo of his baby girl on his Instagram Story on Friday, Feb. 21. Rhett posted a photo of Lennon peacefully sleeping in a DockATot, all wrapped up in a white blanket patterned with hearts.

“Do they make Doc A Tots for adults?” he joked.

Rhett and Akins announced their baby girl’s birth on Feb. 11 with series of photos taken at the hospital. Baby Lennon joins big sisters Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, both of whom appear in the snaps and are already big fans of the family’s new addition.

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth,” Rhett wrote. “watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old posted two captionless photos of himself holding Lennon, who was dressed in a pink giraffe-printed onesie, her head of brown hair tufted up in a baby Mohawk.

“Got hair like Uncle Russ tho (sic),” singer Russell Dickerson joked in the comments. “that’s a cool haircut,” added Diplo.

“Freaking amazing man,” wrote Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, joking, “Also…. I’d love to recreate this photo with you when you have time just [let me know].”

Before his post on Friday, Rhett revealed that he had taken a 30-day break from social media save for his posts about his daughter.

“For the last 30 days (minus the post of Lennon), I have taken a break from Instagram,” the “Life Changes” singer wrote. “It was super refreshing and I highly recommend it.”

