Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Praises Him for Being ‘Santa’s Elf’ While She Battles Pregnancy Sickness

It isn’t easy being pregnant at the holidays, which Thomas Rhett‘s wife, Lauren Akins, is learning. But thankfully, Akins is being helped through the Christmas season by her doting husband. Akins praised the singer on social media for taking such good care of her, as well as their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, while she is in her third trimester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Dec 7, 2019 at 6:10pm PST

“Just a little grateful post for my husband of the year because I’m still sick at almost 32 weeks (although not as bad as it was PTL) and it’s getting a LOT harder to move around these days,” Akins posted on Instagram. “Plus I’m not wanting to miss out on any of [the most wonderful time of the year] and Thomas Rhett has basically been Santa’s elf, cooking, doing baths and the girls’ bedtimes and still making time to take me on a date –– even if we skipped out on the movie and just went to bed instead [mom and dad life].

“Thank you for loving our little growing family so well honey. We LOVE you … also only 17 days til Christmas and I’m still over here dreaming of Canyonlands National Park,” she added, referencing where the cute photo was taken.

Rhett included a song, “Dream You Never Had” on his latest Center Point Road record, referencing all of the ways Akins gave up what she wanted so he could pursue his dreams – not that Akins is complaining.

“When Thomas Rhett started out, I remember sharing a bunk with him on the tour bus, and let me tell you, it is a tight squeeze in that bunk,” Akins shared while presenting Rhett with his CMT Artist of the Year honor. “But it might not have been that bad, except there were ten other guys on that bus too. Spending 180 nights on the road, he’s away a lot, but even when we weren’t there with him, he kept his family in his heart, and in his music.

“Now we’re walking red carpets together and coming to nights like this,” she continued. “I wouldn’t change anything, because my husband gets to do something that very few people can: live his dream, follow his passion, and do the thing that I know God created him to do.”

