Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Shares Photos of Surprise ‘Babymoon’ Gifted to Her by Her Husband

With only a couple months until Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins welcome their third daughter into the world, Akins just shared a few photos of a surprise getaway her doting husband sent her on in advance of becoming a mother of three. Akins and a friend managed to exchange the cold weather, at least for a few days, for some fun in the sun.

“Throwback to the week before Christmas when my hubby of the year sent me and my bestie down to Key West for a super last minute babymoon,” Akins wrote on Instagram, alongside a few enviable pictures of their warm-weather getaway.

The couple is thrilled to be adding to their family, even if Akins was surprised to find out she wasn’t having a boy.

“I don’t know why I thought it was a boy, because I’ve been more sick this pregnancy than with Ada James, and typically girls make you way more sick,” Akins told Country Living. “I think it’s the thought of three girls that sounds so overwhelming.”

Rhett also thought the couple would have a son, although he insists he wasn’t disappointed to find out he was having a daughter instead, in spite of his shocked reaction to finding out the news.

“What people don’t know is that my whole family was there, and we had all just made a bet. I was certain that it was a boy,” Rhett said, via Good Morning America. “My look of what people thought was, ‘I can’t believe we’re having a girl,’ was really, ‘I’ve just lost a gigantic bet!’”

The couple had a hard time keeping their good news a secret, especially since they found out right before one of the busiest times of the year, during CMA Fest.

“It’s always really hard to keep secrets like that,” Rhett told PEOPLE. “Naturally, you are excited and want to tell everyone, and Lauren and I have always been pretty open with our fans, so it’s nice for the news to finally be out there. And yes, work-wise it can be challenging.

“It was definitely a little tougher leaving for the stadium every night knowing I was not only leaving Lauren to fly solo with two kids,” he added, “but also that she was pregnant and dealing with that, but she’s incredible.”

