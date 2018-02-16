Thomas Rhett Grateful to Experience First-Time Fatherhood With FGL’s Tyler Hubbard

A lot has changed for Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, in the last year. The two welcomed daughter Willa Gray in May, only three months before Akins gave birth to daughter Ada James.

The new additions have changed everything about Rhett’s family, including how he and Akins celebrate special holidays like Valentine’s Day.

“[On Valentine’s Day], for us to get into an Uber 30 minutes late was a success,” Rhett shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Waiting on a babysitter, then we were walking out the door, Willa dropped a glass thing of applesauce that we had to clean up before we left and so by the time you get in the car, you’re just like, ‘Ahh, I can’t believe we’re going to do dinner and have a cocktail. This is amazing!’”

Thankfully, Rhett isn’t going through the trials of fatherhood alone. His good friend, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, welcomed his daughter, Olivia Rose, into the world two days before Christmas, so the guys at least are experiencing the sudden life changes together.

“We relate on a level that I don’t relate with some people that don’t have children,” Rhett admits. “It’s funny – when you do have kids, all of a sudden things that you talk about about sleep don’t make sense to people who don’t have children. And so Tyler, we both lived the same life and now we’re living the same life, except for we have two and they have one … It’s been really cool to just talk with Tyler and share like, ‘Are you sleeping on the road? Are you sleeping at home? Does it kill you when you have to leave Liv, or me leaving Willa Gray and Ada?’

“It’s cool we’ve both experienced those same freedoms and now we’re in this place where we love having children,” continues Rhett, “but we’re both kind of of getting used to the fact of what our new life is now. So, it’s really nice to have a buddy that also does music for a living as well.”

Rhett will kick off his 2018 Life Changes Tour on April 5, with Brett Young joining him on all dates, and Russell Dickerson, Jillian Jacqueline, Midland and Carly Pearce joining on select dates. More information can be found on his website.