Thomas Rhett Shares Humorous ‘Wobbly Tooth’ Song Written While He Was on Stage

Thomas Rhett often brings writers out to join him while he’s on the road, but one recent song was written while he was on stage! The “Look What God Gave Her” singer shared part of a humorous new children’s song, “Wobbly Tooth,” written by Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge and his own father, Rhett Akins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 23, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

“This weekend [Telemitry] [Rhett Akins] and [Amy Wadge] came out to write,” Rhett captioned the video. “This one happened while I was on stage in Indy. 😂😂 you just never know when someone gets inspired to write a kids jam about a loose tooth.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The song says, in part “I can feel it wiggle with my tongue / And I’m too afraid to tell my mom / She’s got a piece of string and says I won’t feel a thing / But this is my very first one / Wobbly tooth, wobbly tooth / A little more probably, it’s awfully loose / I have to ask my mom to cup up all my fruit, ’cause you can’t eat an apple with a wobbly tooth.” Although humorous, the comedic tune inspired at least one artist, Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers, to post a comment.

“You should demand [publishing] since they wrote it on your bus,” Smyers joked. “This one will pay.”

Rhett’s children, 3-year-old Willa Gray and 1-year-old Ada James are still too young to worry about losing their baby teeth. But when it does inevitably happen, Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, will likely be there for the big moment, since Rhett’s favorite place to be is with his family.

“So glad to be home,” Rhett wrote on Instagram, alongside a recent photo of the proud dad with his two daughters.

Rhett, who just released his personal Center Point Road album, is currently on his Very Hot Summer Tour, where, in addition to Akins, he is also joined by Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson. Although he is a fan of all of his opening acts, the 29-year-old admits his dad’s set is his favorite.

“I give my dad’s set a 10 out of 10,” Rhett shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “And of course I’m biased, but when you get out there and watch my dad, I remember how much of a great entertainer he is. And for somebody to walk out there after not playing shows for like 15 years and do what he did in Orange Beach was pretty special. It’s like he has no fear.

“He just walks out there and he’s like, ‘Hey you all, I’m Thomas Rhett‘s dad and these are songs that you hear on the radio,’” he continued. “And he just plays a Jon Pardi hit or a Dustin Lynch hit and I just love his attitude out there. It’s a really, really cool show to watch.”

Photo Credit: Getty/ Tim Mosenfelder