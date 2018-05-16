Thomas Rhett Hints at Possible Acting Career

Thomas Rhett is one of the reigning country music hitmakers, but he hints he might soon head in another creative direction. The “Life Changes” singer says someday he’d like to get in front of a camera instead of behind a microphone.

“I’ve made a couple of cameos on TV shows, but one of these days I think it would be cool to give it a shot in something super small for sure, just to see what that life is like,” Rhett reveals to The Sun. “I’ve gotten to be pretty good friends with Nick Jonas and talking about him starring in a couple of TV shows and now getting that major role in Jumanji.

“It’s a grind but it’s one of the most fun things in the world,” he continues. “I think it would be a blast to co-act in a TV show I’m a fan of or even do a talent show like Luke [Bryan, American Idol] or Blake [Shelton, The Voice] are doing, but we’ll see what the future holds.”

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are proud parents to daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, who spend as much time on tour with their dad as possible.

“My kids love to come on the road,” shares Rhett. “Sometimes we make Willa go to bed before the concert she loses it, because she loves watching that show so much. She loves to run on stage when everyone’s watching and grab the mic from me. She loves being on the road. It’s definitely been an adjustment.

“It’s hilarious when you’re on the bus and you’re tucking one child in and reading a book to the other at 8.30,” he adds, “and then you go play a show at 9:00. It sort of takes the rock star vibe out of life.”

Rhett released Life Changes last year, but is already working on a new album, which he says will reflect how much is different in his life compared to a few years ago.

“My life will probably not change that much ever again. The last year has been chaos in the best way possible, that’s the best way you can describe it,” Rhett says of adopting Willa from Uganda and then having Ada only a couple months later. “My kids have been the influence for a lot of the songs on my next album, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s been a very special couple of years.”

While the Georgia native is proud of his previous three studio records, he confidently says his next will take his career to a whole new level.

“My influences have changed a lot over the last year,” explains Rhett. “I’ve been going down crazy different paths all the while staying true to the story. Every artist says this, but the next record will be the best I’ve put out for sure.”

Rhett will headline his own shows on his Life Changes Tour this year, as well as open for Kenny Chesney on Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour. Find a list of all of Rhett’s upcoming shows on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/thomasrhettakins