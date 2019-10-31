Thomas Rhett Makes Halloween a Family Affair, Including the Dogs

Halloween for Thomas Rhett is a family affair, with his wife, Lauren Akins, children Willa Gray and Ada James, and even his dogs getting in on the action. The “Remember You Young” singer reveals that they are all dressing as part of a theme, a trend they started last year, with Monsters, Inc., and will likely continue for years to come.

“I think we have to be,” Rhett said, via his record label, about being coordinated on Halloween. “We started that trend last year. There’s a lot of great Disney Pixar superheroes to pick from, and hopefully we can just continue on that trend.”

This year’s theme takes the Rhett family under water, at least while they go trick or treating.

“We’re all gonna be Little Mermaid,” Rhett revealed. “So, Lauren’s Ursula and Willa Gray is Ariel, Ada is Flounder, I’m Prince Eric and our dogs are Flotsam and Jetsam.”

Akins has been in the fall spirit for several months, posting a family photo in August of everyone dressed in matching Halloween pajamas.

“Too soon..?” Akins captioned the photo. “Well, here’s the thing, I’m still puking and already feel like I’m 30 weeks pregnant so matching Halloween pjs, cookies, milk, and Hocus Pocus … really sounded like the win we all needed tonight. And it FOR SURE was a win.”

Rhett will need to purchase an additional costume next year, since Akins is currently pregnant with their third child, also a girl. While the Georgia native is thrilled to have another daughter, he admits thought for sure he was getting a son, which is why his face looked so shocked during the couple’s surprising gender reveal.

“What people don’t know is that my whole family was there, and we had all just made a bet. I was certain that it was a boy,” Rhett said, via Good Morning America. “My look of what people thought was, ‘I can’t believe we’re having a girl,’ was really, ‘I’ve just lost a gigantic bet!’”

Akins is due in February of 2020. The couple is in the middle of moving into a new home, since they outgrew their former residence. Rhett just wrapped up his Very Hot Summer Tour, and will enjoy a few months at home with his family. Tour updates will be posted on his website as available.

