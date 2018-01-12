Thomas Rhett Explains ‘Marry Me’; Celebrates Grammy Nomination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thomas Rhett is riding high into 2018, and his latest studio album, Life Changes, is nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Album.

The album was his first to go to No. 1 — and also generated his first Grammy nomination — with tracks like Craving You (featuring Maren Morris), Unforgettable, and Marry Me

During the Grammy Nomination Party held on Thursday evening in Nashville, Rhett said that the whole project receiving fanfare and critical acclaim is amazing.

“It is crazy man,” he told PopCulture.com. “When you are nominated for an entire project, I don’t want to say it is cooler than anything else, but when they say that your album is one of five that they picked, it is really cool, man.”

His latest single, Marry Me, was co-written by Rhett and is about a guy who didn’t express his feelings for a woman, with the woman ultimately deciding to marry someone else.

Rhett acknowledged that the track does not parallel his life with his wife, Lauren, but added that it could have, had he not acted when he did.

“I think what Marry Me did for me was that it allowed me to go back into my younger days — like high school and college — and talk about things that did not happen to me, but that could have happened to me, if that makes sense,” he said. “So, yeah, it isn’t my story but it could have been my story.

“I think of it like, what if I’d have never told my wife that I loved her seven years ago. Who knows what would have happened after that. Would I be talking to you with a run on or not, would I even be here talking to you?

“Everyone has those ‘what if’ moments in their life, you know, what if I turned left when I turned right. That is what Marry Me is, to me. I love a song with a great twist and I am a sucker for a sad song as well.”

The lyrics for the song read: “I’ll wear my black suit, black tie, hide out in the back / I’ll do a strong shot of whiskey straight out the flask / I’ll try to make it through without crying so nobody sees / Yeah, she wanna get married / But she don’t wanna marry me.“

The song doesn’t reveal how the story concludes, but the video shows the bride in tears at the end, hinting that the unspoken feelings might have been reciprocated.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 28, 2018. It will air on the CBS network live from the Madison Square Garden in New York City.