Thomas Rhett Does a Gender Reveal for Expecting Parents at Concert in Winnipeg

Thomas Rhett is currently on the Canadian run of his Life Changes Tour, where he recently got to do a little bit more than just perform some songs. The “Look What God Gave Her” singer also did a gender reveal for expecting parents while in Winnipeg, sharing the news on stage in front of thousands of his fans.

“You’re putting a lot of pressure on me. This is scary,” Rhett said while opening the envelope. “Are you ready? You truly don’t know what you’re having?”

Rhett then opens the envelope, announcing “It’s a girl!” as the crowd goes wild.

The father of two daughters is always trying to make his live shows the best they can be, recently revealing he took plenty of notes from watching rapper Drake perform.

“I was in his ear the entire night going, ‘We should try that. We need to do that. That probably cost a half million dollars a night. We can’t do that,’” Rhett recalled, sharing a conversation he had at the show with one of his crew members. “I love more than anything going to shows of people that I feel like continually, year by year, set the bar. You go to those shows not only to have a blast but to learn because those are the people that are the trendsetters and the people that every year, when they open an awards show, it’s going to be the sickest thing you’ve ever seen.

“And going to Drake, it was really, really neat to watch all the chances and risks he took as far as production goes,” he continued. “And the merch – you learn so much from going to a lot of different shows.”

Rhett will release his fourth studio album, Center Point Road, on May 31.

“For me, Center Point Road really symbolizes what it was like to grow up in Hendersonville,” Rhett said of the record, speaking about his childhood Tennessee hometown. “First dates, first football games, first heartbreak, first kisses, success and failures. I really feel like that road shaped who I am today, and it felt fitting because the record, for the most part, is pretty nostalgic. Songs like ‘Almost,’ ‘That Old Truck’ and especially ‘Center Point Road,’ really describe who I was as a kid and teenager, and who I’ve become as an adult.”

Rhett will soon wrap up his Life Changes Tour and immediately kick off his Very Hot Summer Tour, with both Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson joining him on the road. Find all of his dates at ThomasRhett.com.

