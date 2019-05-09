Watch Thomas Rhett Feed a Tiger at the Calgary Zoo

Thomas Rhett took a break from the Canadian run of his Life Changes Tour to visit the Calgary Zoo with his wife, Lauren Akins, where he got very close to one large – and potentially deadly – animal.

“Today I fed a tiger in Calgary,” Rhett captioned the video, which showed him giving the tiger a piece of meat. “Thanks so much [Calgary Zoo] for this.”

Rhett only has two more shows on his Canada tour, and he will then immediately launch his Very Hot Summer Tour, with both Dustin Lynch, who is currently with him on his Life Changes Tour, continuing opening for Rhett, as well as rising star Russell Dickerson, and Rhett’s own father, Rhett Akins.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than out on the road with my fans,” Rhett said. “And, I get to bring my dad and two of my favorite artists in country music along for the ride.”

The 29-year-old vows that fans who have seen his previous tours will be in for a surprise on his Very Hot Summer Tour.

“So much of that is production, and letting fans see something that hopefully they have never seen before,” Rhett shared with CMT’s Cody Alan. “We work with a great team who really helps us to be as progressive as we can be with our production. Our music director helps us rearrange our songs and set lists.

“Eye candy,” he explained. “How do you make that show something you can’t take your eyes off of? We go into rehearsal in March and rehearse for about a month and get on the road in April.”

The Georgia native also promises he will deliver an energetic show, even though that isn’t how he normally operates in daily life.

“There’s times when I am literally laying in the bed at 7:30, and I’ll get up at 8 and just start breathing, like, really heavy, make a cocktail, start listening to some music, go maybe run a lap,” Rhett divulged “It’s essentially a switch that you flip. I’m a pretty chill dude, but I kind of turn into a different person.”

Rhett’s Center Point Road album will be released on May 31. Order the record, and find a list of all of his tour dates at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt