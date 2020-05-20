Thomas Rhett Fans Disappointed Following Center Point Road Tour Postponement

Thomas Rhett followed suit with many other country artists when he announced on Tuesday that his Center Point Road Tour is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The "Be A Light" singer is shifting his tour for the following year and unveiled his stops in 2021, which as of the announcement, had some differences then the ones originally scheduled for this summer.

Fans were none too pleased to learn of the news, though many of them expected him to make this decision. After all, the summer tour circuit has nearly been stripped bare as everyone from Kenny Chesney to Dan & Shay have postponed their concerts. The Center Point Road Tour was scheduled to kick off on July 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina and run into September. "I miss seeing y’all out on the road and can’t wait until we are back in your neck of the woods next summer," Rhett said in his statement, adding that the decision to do push everything back a year was in the safety of everyone involved.

With his tour now being scheduled for the summer of 2021, many fans were feeling a bit down after growing excited for his upcoming concerts. Here's a look at some of the notable reactions in the wake of his announcement.