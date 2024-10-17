Why Peter Frampton and Megadeth Are Feuding

In surprising celebrity beef news, iconic rock guitarist Peter Frampton and ’80s thrash metal legends recently got into a little feud. It all started when both acts had their scheduled shows canceled concerts canceled at Virginia Credit Union Live! venue at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia “due to unexpected and unpredictable circumstances.”

Megadeth’s Sept. 15 show was canceled first, and then Frampton’s concert was canceled two days later “due to unforeseen circumstances.” While AEG Presents — the company that handles booking for the 6,000-capacity venue — did not immediately reply to requests for comment, Blabbermouth reports that Frampton himself offered some comments from the stage during his show at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 19.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, we had a show canceled the other day because of weather. And also Megadeth did a soundcheck, I think a couple of days before our show, and after they finished their soundcheck, there was structural damage to the stage,” Frampton explained, then adding, “I’m not blaming them — could have been another band — but it looks pretty like it. So, sorry, Megadeth. I had to rat on you.”

In response to Frampton’s comments, there have been two statements out of the Megadeth camp. The first is from Megadeth founder and frontman, Dave Mustaine, who replied in very Dave Mustaine fashion. “It seems Frampton was misinformed about our show being canceled. The decision was purely based on safety,” Mustaine offered — via Guitar.com — then added, “It’s disappointing when someone you admire talks out their ass about you.”

In a more formal statement, a representative for Megadeth offered: “Megadeth did not even get a chance to soundcheck at all in Richmond, Virginia contrary to what Peter Frampton reports.”

“Megadeth’s rigger was in the venue’s steel grid system above the stage getting ready to hang the lights when he noticed there was damage to the venue’s grid. He pointed this out immediately to the promoters and the venue,” the rep explained.

“It was determined that it was unsafe for Megadeth to hang their production or put the band on stage at the risk of in-house grid failure to support the weight of the touring lighting and sound which could fall on the band, crew members, or audience, as it could cause serious injury or death,” the statement concluded. “Therefore, Megadeth, the local promoter, the venue, and booking agents had no other option than to cancel the show.”

It seems that Frampton has not responded to Mustaine’s retort.