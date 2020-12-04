Thomas Rhett and Family Find Their 2020 Christmas Tree

✖

Thomas Rhett's house is about to get a little more festive, as the singer and his family have officially chosen their 2020 Christmas tree. Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, documented the selection on Instagram on Thursday, posting a photo of herself and Rhett with their daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love.

All five members of the family were bundled up in coats and hats as they smiled for a selfie amid a selection of trees, though Akins didn't specify which one they had chosen. "Weeee gottt onnneee," her caption read. "officially [it's the most wonderful time of the year]."

Rhett previously told his record label that his family typically chooses a real tree, though he wouldn't be upset if Akins ever decided she wanted a fake fir. "Making sure the Christmas tree is always real is something that Lauren is dead set on," he said. "And I wish we could get a fake one but you know, we’re gonna get a real one for forever probably."

The "What's Your Country Song?" singer added that other holiday traditions in his house "are gonna be stemmed on traditions that we grew up having, like, whether it’s opening one gift on Christmas Eve or always getting new ornaments for the Christmas tree."

While the family has incorporated a few handed-down traditions, Rhett shared that they've also started some of their own.

"We’ve kind of come up with our own, just like we always watch The Santa Clause at least a thousand times before Christmas actually gets there, and we still kind of celebrate Christmas five or six days after Christmas, as well, because we’re not ready for it to end," he said. "And we always decorate our house and we love Christmas. It’s our favorite time of the year, and as our kids get older, hopefully, they can help us make some new traditions."

Rhett and Akins recently hosted the annual CMA Country Christmas special for the first time, which was filmed in September in Nashville with no audience due to the pandemic. Instead, the duo welcomed viewers into a setup designed to resemble a home decorated for the holidays that hosted performers including Rhett, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line and more. Rhett also shared a hilarious blooper reel of himself and his wife after the show aired, which was almost as good as the special itself.