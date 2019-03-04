Watch Thomas Rhett Perform ‘Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Thomas Rhett just performed a brand-new song, “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time” on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The song, a collaboration with Little Big Town, is from his upcoming Center Point Road album, out on May 31.

Although Rhett didn’t get to perform “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time” with LBT, he is still blown away that he had the chance to record a song with the famed quartet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unreal experience last night at @nbcsnl,” Rhett gushed on social media. “Huge thanks to everyone who made this bucket list item a reality. The new one, “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” ft. @littlebigtown is out now!”

Center Point Road, named after a street he grew up on, follows Rhett’s personal 2017 Life Changes album. But the singer-songwriter promises he will share even more of his own life in his next set of tunes.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” Rhett acknowledged. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things you have to say; about your life. As your life changes, there are so many different ideas that you can pull from, when you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

Little Big Town is just one of the collaborations Rhett has on Center Point Road, although he has yet to announce the other guest artist.

“I just feel like singing songs alone is fun, but singing songs with your friends is so much more fun, and I think that that’s what this community is about,” Rhett said. “It’s about really supporting each other, and getting your buddies on a song to making it a party, and so I think that on this record there will definitely be two [collaborations].”

Rhett will have a chance to sing with some of his friends, when he kicks off his Very Hot Summer Tour on May 17, with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett’s dad, Rhett Akins, joining him on the road.

Pre-order Center Point Road and receive an instant download of “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt