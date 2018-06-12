Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Are the Happiest Girls on Earth at Disney World

Thomas Rhett performed during CMA Fest in Nashville on Sunday night, and it seems the singer headed out of town pretty much the minute he stepped off stage.

On Monday, both he and wife Lauren Akins used Instagram to share a set of photos from a family trip to Disney World, posing with daughters Willa Gray and Ada James in a group of adorable shots that prove the park is, in fact, one of the most magical places on Earth.

Akins kicked things off with a snap of Willa Gray, 2, holding hands with her younger sister as they stand in front of Cinderella Castle. Clad in matching white and blue striped rompers emblazoned with a Minnie Mouse icon, both girls sported sparkling Minnie ears, with Willa Gray adding a coordinating pair of red sandals.

“When you wish upon a star…,” Akins wrote, referencing the classic Disney song.

The mom of two followed that post with a family photo taken that night, with the four members of the Akins family beaming at the camera.

In addition to their daughters, Rhett and Akins were also decked out in coordinating gear, with Rhett wearing a red hat and white shirt and Akins donning a Minnie Mouse t-shirt.

“Real life magic,” she captioned the shot.

Rhett later posted the same photo, writing that the family had “such an awesome day.”

He also shared a snap of himself with Willa Gray, with the two sitting together in a restaurant.

“Disney World with my girl,” he wrote.

The “Marry Me” singer also used Instagram Stories to update fans on the family’s trip, sharing a clip of Willa meeting Piglet from Winnie the Pooh, though she didn’t seem too interested in getting her picture taken.

When night fell, the group took in a firework and light show at the castle, with clips from classic Disney films playing on a projection.

On Tuesday morning, Willa Gray donned her best princess dress, meeting Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

There are surely more adorable photos to come from the family’s trip, and we can’t wait to see them!

