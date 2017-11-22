Thomas Rhett Talks First Thanksgiving With His Daughters

Thomas Rhett became a dad twice this year — he and wife Lauren Akins adopted two-year-old daughter Willa Gray in May and welcomed daughter Ada James in August — so his house will be noticeably fuller when it comes to celebrating Thanksgiving.

Rhett and Akins adopted Willa Gray from Uganda, and the singer shared that he and his wife want to bring her culture into their own celebrations.

“You know, Willa’s a little bit too young to understand a lot of things,” Rhett said via his label, Big Machine Label Group, “So, I think once she gets to the age where she starts to ask questions like, ‘Where am I legitimately from? What kind of holidays do they celebrate in Uganda?’ I would love to start incorporating a ton of her culture into our lifestyle because we’re celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas and Fourth of July. And when she starts asking those questions, I would love for her to start knowing and learning about her culture as well.”

As for baby Ada James, she’s already gotten into the spirit of the season, with her mom sharing a snap of the infant all bundled up against the cold in adorable lamb outfit.

baby lamb ears 🐑☁️💗 and those baby lips 💋💗💗 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

In addition to celebrating with his family, Rhett will be performing during the halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Los Angeles Chargers Thanksgiving game. The game marks the kickoff for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

“Watching the Cowboys game is such a tradition on Thanksgiving Day,” Rhett said in a press release. “It’s all about being together with family and friends, but this year is going to be a little different for us. I’m pumped that we get to pack up the whole family to go to Dallas for the halftime show…it’s going to be blast and helping do it for a good cause makes it even better.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thomasrhettakins