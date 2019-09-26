Thomas Rhett Says Daughter Ada James Is the ‘Most Stubborn Child’ in the Best Way

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are the proud parents of daughters Willa Gray and Ada James. Ada, who turned two in August, takes after Akins in one way, which Rhett says he is surprisingly happy about, even if it does pose a few parenting challenges.

“Oh, she is her mom, heavy. Ada is the most stubborn child I ever met and Lauren is the most stubborn female I’ve ever met … in the best ways,” Rhett shared with his record label. “But like, getting Ada to eat anything green, you have to basically force it in her mouth. She does not let you do anything she doesn’t want you to do. So, she’s gonna be our one, I feel like, that we’re just kind of like ‘What do we do with you? Honey you have to wear shoes to school.’ You know, those kinds of conversations.

“But she’s so sweet too, and she’s so lovey and she’s so cuddly,” he continued. “Both of our kids, when it’s night time, those are my favorite moments, just popping popcorn and watching Finding Nemo for the 50,000th time. Those are the things that I will remember forever.”

Rhett just played a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, earning high praise from Akins for his energetic performance.

“He rocked the face off of Madison Square Garden tonight,” Akins posted on Instagram. “I am so proud of you honey!!! I love you (and we got to see his billboard in Times Square last night and I got REAL excited).”

Rhett and Akins have a few more months as a family of four before they welcome their third child, also a girl, early next year. But although their hands will likely already be full, the “Remember You Young” singer hints there might be several more children in their future as well.

“These last couple months have been insane, like, all over the place,” Rhett said, via ABC News. “It is very stressful I feel like to travel with your kids and still know that you’re waking up at six and you’re also playing a show at night. So in that aspect I’m going, ‘I love my two kids and I’m kind of content.’”

“If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should have had five more,’” he continued. “Because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family on the planet.”

