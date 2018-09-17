Thomas Rhett Chills Out on Tour, Thanks to Kenny Chesney

Thomas Rhett is chilling out on his own Life Changes Tour, thanks to his former tour boss, Kenny Chesney. Rhett, who served as the opening act on Chesney’s recent Trip Around the Sun Tour, got used to Chesney’s method of taking an ice bath after a workout, so as a parting gift, Chesney got Rhett his very own.

“I’ve used it every day on the road,” Rhett admits. “That is like the sickest tour gift I’ve ever been given. Kenny has one too, and on the road I would get in it every day after I’d work out. At the end of the tour he got me my own with my logo on it, the same one he got, and we put itin the trailer of the bus and carry it with us. And it’s really nice just to get in it cause you really do feel like super-refreshed after you get out of it. It sucks for the four minutes you’re in it, but when you get out, you feel great.”

That’s not all Rhett learned from Chesney. The “Life Changes” singer took plenty of notes while crossing the country with the country music icon.

“First of all, opening for Kenny at a stadium I think is every artist’s bucket list because he’s made such a spectacle out of – that’s what he does,” Rhett says. “He’s a stadium act. I love Kenny Chesney but I don’t want to go see him in an arena. I want to go see him at a stadium because that’s what I grew up seeing at CMA Fest or at all these NFL stadiums across the country.

“And so,” he continues, “to get up there and open for a legend and a hero – one day when he’s not touring anymore, I can say that I got to be a direct support for Chesney on a stadium day.”

Rhett is back on the road with his Life Changes Tour, joined by Brett Young and Midland as his opening acts.

“The energy and response to this tour so far has completely exceeded my expectations,” Rhett says in a statement. “We’ve got some bucket-list venues coming up this fall and a killer lineup, so I’m pumped to get back out there tonight.”

A list of all of Rhett’s upcoming shows can be found at ThomasRhett.com.

