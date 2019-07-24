Thomas Rhett’s Baby News Earns Praise From Florida Georgia Line, Jonas Brothers and More

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins recently announced they would be welcoming their third child, a girl, later this year. The news elicited plenty of responses from some of Rhett’s famous friends, who congratulated the couple on social media.

“Congratulations!! So excited for y’all,” Florida Georgia Line posted, using the praying hands emoji.

“Aaaahhhh congrats to you all!” Morgan Evans wrote.

“Congrats brother,” said actor Taylor Lautner, using the praying hands emoji and the heart emoji.

“Congrats y’all!” wrote Luke Combs‘ fiancée, Nicole Hocking.

Two of the three Jonas brothers spoke out, with Nick Jonas saying, “Congrats guys!” with his sibling, Kevin Jonas writing, “Congratulations!!!”

“Congrats dude!!!!” HARDY said.

Walker Hayes wrote, “Congrats y’all,” using the fist bump emoji, while Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild just used several heart emojis.

Rhett and Akins announced the news on social media, with Rhett joking that having a third daughter, joining big sisters Willa Gray and Ada James at home, meant he would eventually have to dig even deeper into his pockets.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” said the singer. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much [Lauren]. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

Akins also shared the good news on social media, celebrating having a third daughter in their home.

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl the family early next year,” Akins wrote. “Despite Thomas Rhett‘s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister. Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her.”

Akins also admitted that the pregnancy had not been easy for her, at least through her first trimester

“I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks,” Akins wrote. “So it feels like we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY. And I’d like to apologize to everyone I’ve canceled on, said no to or just been MIA, but for a second there I wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living. But she’s soooo worth it. We are SO excited! & if you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things…….[just kidding], he’s excited too.”

